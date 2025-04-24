Mumbai, April 24: Following the devastating terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including two foreign nationals, the Indian government has announced a series of strong retaliatory measures against Pakistan. Within 48 hours of the incident, India downgraded diplomatic ties, expelled Pakistani military attaches, suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, and closed the Attari border crossing. In a key development, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has ordered all Pakistani nationals currently in India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) to leave the country within 48 hours.

Amidst this, questions have resurfaced about the status of Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who illegally entered India via Nepal in 2023 to live with her Indian partner, Sachin Meena, in Uttar Pradesh. Seema, originally from Jacobabad in Pakistan’s Sindh province, travelled with her four children and made headlines after settling in Greater Noida. The couple, who reportedly met while playing the online game PUBG, welcomed a child together in March 2025. Pahalgam Terror Attack: From Indus Water Treaty's Suspension To Border Closure and Visa Cancellation, List of India's 5 Big Measures Against Pakistan.

Seema Haider To Be Sent Back to Pakistan as India Cancels SAARC Visa Scheme?

Will Seema Haider Be Sent Back to Pakistan?

Will Seema Haider Be Sent Back as India Cancels SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme

The central government’s directive necessitates the departure of all Pakistani citizens from India, implying that Seema Haider may also be required to return to Pakistan. However, he noted that her case presents complexities that may warrant special consideration, News18 reported, quoting Delhi High Court advocate Abu Bakar Sabbak as saying. Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Vows To Bring Perpetrators to Justice, Announces 5 Big Steps To Punish Pakistan (Watch Videos).

According to Sabbak, the ultimate decision in Seema Haider’s case will depend significantly on the stance adopted by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. Given that Seema Haider is married to an Indian national and has a child with him, any action against her is likely to be contingent upon a negative report from the state authorities. Unlike most Pakistani citizens who enter India through valid visas, Seema’s entry via Nepal bypassed standard immigration channels, making her case legally complicated. She has not been granted Indian citizenship and still faces legal scrutiny for entering the country illegally.

