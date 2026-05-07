India News | Palki Sharma Announces Launch of New Media Company, India Global Review

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Indian journalist Palki Sharma has announced the launch of India Global Review (IGR), a global media company headquartered in India.

IGR is a digital-first platform focused on world affairs, with a distinctly Indian lens. With a planned rollout across the United States, Europe, West Asia, South Asia and Africa, among other regions, IGR will be available across leading internet platforms as well as connected television (CTV) ecosystems.

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The company has secured backing from distinguished institutional investors, providing a strong financial foundation as it enters its initial phase of operations and scales its global footprint.

Speaking on the launch, IGR Founder Palki Sharma said, "India is no longer just part of the global conversation; it is shaping it. With India Global Review, we aim to build a credible, independent platform that brings clarity to world affairs through an Indian lens. In a noisy, polarised media landscape, our focus will be on facts, context and perspective, because how you see the world shapes what you believe."

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Reflecting the scale of its ambition to set up international bureaus and a global network of reporters, IGR has launched a hiring drive across editorial, production and digital roles in multiple geographies.

Palki Sharma is an award-winning journalist with more than 24 years of experience across television, print and digital media. She recently stepped down as Managing Editor of Firstpost at Network18 to launch IGR. (ANI)

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