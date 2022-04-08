Jammu, Apr 8 (PTI) Panun Kashmir, an organisation representing displaced Kashmiri Pandits, Friday rejected Congress MP Vivek Thankha's private member's bill on the community, saying it undermines the pain, trauma, struggle and resilience of Kashmiri Hindus living in exile.

Tankha last Friday introduced the Kashmiri Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, 2022 seeking social, political and economic rehabilitation to Pandits and a rehabilitation and resettlement package to them.

"I hereby oppose and reject the proposed draft of bill, which not only subverts the proposed Panun Kashmir's genocide and atrocities prevention bill 2020 but also undermines the pain, agony, trauma, struggle and resilience of Hindus of Kashmir living in exile which amounts to denial of genocide," said Tito Ganju, Panun Kashmir's legal affairs advisor.

