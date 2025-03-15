Jammu, Mar 15 (PTI) People's Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed Para on Saturday criticized the government over the post-abrogation promise of development and industrialization in Jammu and Kashmir and said no major investment has taken place so far in the Union Territory.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have expressed concerns that current development will lead to destruction in the region.

"While discussing allocations here over the last five years following the abrogation of Article 370, this move was justified with the claim that there would be large-scale development, industrialization and significant investments in J&K. However, this has not materialized," Para said during discussions on departmental allocations in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Taking a swipe at the government, he added, "The reality is that 50 per cent investment has gone down, with very little investment actually taking place as far as industrialisation is concerned."

The PDP leader said there is a growing feeling that Jammu and Kashmir's resources and land are being put up for sale.

"There is serious concerns of people about the region's resources that land, water, stones and sand are being put to sale under the pretext of development," Para said.

This, they fear, has been done through transfer of land in various areas of the region, he added.

Para said that people allege there is no environment assessment being conducted by the government over land being developed for projects and industrialization.

"Locals fear that this approach not only threatens the environment but also marginalizes the people of J&K who are not being involved as partners in the development process," he added.

