Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) Around 40 para-teachers on Friday demonstrated before the residence of West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu here to press for their job-related demands.

The agitators, representing 'Poschimbongo Sikshak Oikyo Manch' – a joint platform of para-teachers – said they wanted to meet Basu and submit their charter of demands to him.

The police, however, stopped the teachers from carrying out their demonstration in Lake Town area here, following which they left the spot.

"We want to be recognised as full-time teachers, not contractual employees. We also want the government to increase our salaries and provide DA, PF and gratuity benefits," one of the protesters told reporters.

The para-teachers, who work on contract in government-run schools, had long been seeking salary hike and the status of ''elementary teacher''.

In February, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced a three per cent annual pay hike for the contractual teachers, but the proposal, however, failed to quell their protest.

