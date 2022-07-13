Pathanamthitta (Ker), Jul 13 (PTI) Three members of a family died in a car accident on M C Road state highway early Wednesday morning when a SUV coming from the opposite side crossed over onto their lane and collided head-on with their vehicle, police said.

The accident occurred around 6.30 AM at a curve on the M C Road near Puthussery village in Pathanamthitta district.

The victims were travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Pandalam, while the occupants of the SUV were on their way to Chadayamangalam from Kozhikode.

While the parents died on the spot, their son died enroute to hospital, police said adding that the inquest proceedings were going on.

The four passengers in the SUV were presently hospitalised but did not suffer any serious injuries.

Preliminary observations were that the driver of the SUV probably fell asleep at the wheel and the vehicle crossed onto the other side of the road and collided with the victims' car.

