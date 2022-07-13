New Delhi, July 13: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on 'Guru Purnima'.

"Happy Guru Purnima! Gurus play an invaluable role in our lives from imparting knowledge to moulding character to enlightening us with wisdom and leading us to a brighter future. Let us express gratitude to our Gurus for being the guiding lights at all stages of our lives," the Vice-president tweeted.

"गुरु कुम्हार सिष कुंभ है, गढ़ि गढ़ि काढ़ै खोट। अंतर‌ हाथ सहार दे, बाहर बाहै चोट।।" गुरु पूर्णिमा के अवसर पर, अपने जीवन के मार्गदर्शक गुरुजनों का कृतज्ञतापूर्वक स्मरण करता हूं, उन्हें सादर प्रणाम करता हूं। — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 13, 2022

Greeting people on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said: "Greetings on Guru Purnima. This is a day of expressing gratitude to all exemplary Gurus who have inspired us, mentored us and taught us so much about life. Our society attaches immense importance to learning and wisdom. May the blessings of our Gurus take India to newer heights." Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes & Messages: WhatsApp Status, Images, HD Wallpapers, SMS and Quotes To Send to Teachers and Spiritual Gurus.

Greetings on Guru Purnima. This is a day of expressing gratitude to all exemplary Gurus who have inspired us, mentored us and taught us so much about life. Our society attaches immense importance to learning and wisdom. May the blessings of our Gurus take India to newer heights. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah too extended their greetings.

