Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) A park in Brampton in Canada was renamed as Shri Bhagavad Gita Park on Wednesday, according to a Haryana government statement.

The park, spread over 3.75 acres, will have sculptures of Lord Krishna and Arjuna on a chariot and some other Hindu deities, it said.

Also Read | Lt Gen Anil Chauhan Appointed as New Chief of Defence Staff Following Nine Months Gap After Gen Bipin Rawat's Demise.

Lauding the initiative, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the park will help spread the Bhagavad Gita's eternal message of universal brotherhood, love and harmony.

In a tweet, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said, "Today, the @CityBrampton unveiled the renaming of Brampton's Troyers Park to Shri Bhagavad Gita Park. Brampton is a Mosaic, and this renaming commemorates the Hindu community and all they contribute to our City. We celebrate all cultures and all faiths in our City."

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Govt Employee Shot Dead by Wife's Beau in Gandhinagar, Two Arrested.

According to the Haryana government statement, the park is probably the only one outside of India to be named after the Bhagavad Gita.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)