New York, March 5: A 42-year-old Canadian Sikh man, Raghbir Singh Bharowal, has died following a fatal motorcycle accident in Peru during a solo world tour. Originally from Punjab and settled in Surrey, British Columbia, Bharowal was nearly three months into an ambitious global journey he titled the "Flying Khalsa World Tour." Local authorities in the city of Trujillo confirmed the death on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, after Bharowal’s family lost GPS and phone contact with him for several days.

Bharowal, a father of three and a regulated Canadian immigration consultant, had set out on his Harley-Davidson with the goal of traversing 31 countries. His family grew concerned when he failed to check in after posting a final video clip from Peru on social media. His father, Pritam Singh Bharowal, who was in Ludhiana, India, attending a wedding at the time of the incident, coordinated with embassies and the Trujillo police to locate his son, eventually receiving the news of the fatal crash in the early hours of Wednesday, March 4.

The 'Flying Khalsa World Tour'

Raghbir Singh Bharowal was a passionate adventure seeker who viewed his solo expedition as a way to inspire others and document the beauty of different cultures. The "Flying Khalsa World Tour" was intended to be a multi-stage journey; he had planned to return to Canada briefly this month before heading toward Argentina for the next leg of his trip. His social media was filled with videos and stories from his travels, which had gained a following within the Indo-Canadian community.

The news has sent shockwaves through the diaspora in Surrey and his native village in Punjab. Friends in British Columbia remembered him as a determined and high-spirited professional who balanced his career as an immigration consultant with his love for the open road. His father described him as a man of great resolve who died while pursuing his lifelong dream of global exploration.

The family is currently working with the Canadian Embassy in Peru and local authorities to complete the necessary formalities. Plans are underway to repatriate his mortal remains to Canada for his final rites, as his wife and three children await further details on the circumstances of the accident.

Peru’s diverse geography, ranging from coastal deserts to high-altitude Andean passes, offers some of the most challenging terrain for long-distance motorcyclists. While Bharowal was an experienced rider, international solo tours often face risks ranging from unpredictable road conditions to limited communication in remote areas. His death serves as a somber reminder of the dangers faced by adventure travelers navigating transcontinental routes.

