In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Divisional Commissioner of Lucknow, Dr. Roshan Jacob can be seen breaking down to tears as she interacts with the mother of a child who got injured in a wall collapse. Video: IAS Roshan Jacob Breaks Into Tears While Meeting Mother Whose Kid Got Injured in Wall Collapse Incident.

Watch IAS Roshan Jacob Breaks Down:

#WATCH |Lakhimpur Kheri bus-truck collision: Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob breaks down as she interacts with a mother at a hospital&sees condition of her injured child At least 7 people died&25 hospitalised in the accident; 14 of the injured referred to Lucknow pic.twitter.com/EGBDXrZy2C — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)