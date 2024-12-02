New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Monday morning filed an adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The DMK Rajya Sabha MP moved the motion under rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of rules) with the intention to urge the government to address the Manipur issue. Tiruchi said that the Manipur violence has claimed more than 250 lives and it was crucial to find a solution to the crisis.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to move the following motion: That this House agrees to suspend the rest of business of the day under Rule 267 to urge the government to address the ongoing violence in Manipur, which has claimed 250+ lives, displaced and disrupted countless livelihoods. It is imperative to find an immediate and lasting solution to this crisis," DMK MP Tiruchi wrote in a letter addressed to the Secretary General of Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, Congress MP B Manickam Tagore has also moved an adjournment motion notice to discuss the need for investigating allegations levelled by the US Justice Department against Billionaire Gautam Adani in connection with a "bribery and corruption."

He cited "public interest" as the justification to move the adjournment motion, saying that citizens have the right to know whether their government was "protecting corporate malpractices."

Demanding an investigation be carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other relevant law enforcement agencies as per Indian laws, Tagore argued that there must be public disclosure of the investigation to ensure transparency.

"It is therefore the responsibility of Indian law enforcement agencies to act on the evidence, as Indian citizens and entities fall within the ambit of our legal framework," the letter read.

DMK MP TR Baalu filed an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the crop damage and properties due to unprecedented rainfall and heavy flooding brought by Cyclone Fengal in the districts of Villuppuram, Cudalore, Chengalpattu of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

This comes after both houses faced brief sessions in the past week following a ruckus amid the opposition's demand to discuss Adani indictment.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

