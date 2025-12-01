New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Opposition MPs will hold a protest on December 2 (Tuesday) at 10.30 AM in front of Makar Dwar of the Parliament, demanding a discussion on electoral reforms.

The first day of the winter session of the Lok Sabha saw repeated sloganeering by the Opposition parties alleging electoral fraud.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Working at Reputed Firm in Goregaon Claims Female Boss Touches Him When Reviewing His Files, Alleges ‘Bad Touch’; His Reddit Post Goes Viral.

Multiple Opposition leaders raised the slogan of "vote chor, gaddi chod" in the House, while also demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharply criticised the Central government over the ongoing winter session of parliament, accusing it of avoiding all meaningful discussion in the House.

Also Read | Cyclone Ditwah Update: Red Alert Issued in Chennai, Tiruvallur As Deep Depression Moves Close to Coast (Watch Video).

She questioned how Parliament was expected to function if the government refused to engage on even a single issue raised by the Opposition.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress MP said, "The government does not want to have a discussion on anything. Then how will the House run? They should listen to at least one thing that we ask. If not on SIR, then the election reforms or any other related issue can be discussed. How will the House run if they don't discuss anything?"

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the ongoing SIR process is being conducted not to strengthen democracy, but to cut the votes of certain individuals.

The Samajwadi MP further alleged that BLOs in UP are under immense stress and unable to complete even the forms. He also questioned why there is a rush to complete the SIR process when there are no upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"...Democracy will become stronger only when our right to vote is not snatched from us...The worry over SIR is becoming real today. If a vote is cut, then how will a person fulfill his/her dream...I have got information that they(BJP) hired huge IT companies located in Noida, and through them, they have details of the voter list (in UP). This ongoing SIR is not for strengthening democracy but cutting votes. On the ground, the BLOs are not even able to fill out forms; many of them are under stress...Why this hurry, when there is no election in UP immediately?..." Yadav told reporters.

As per the schedule, the Winter session of Parliament will continue till December 19, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)