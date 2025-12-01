Mumbai, December 1: A 29-year-old man from Mumbai recently took to Reddit to reveal that he was harassed by his female boss. The Reddit user works at a company in Mumbai's Goregaon area. In his post, which has now gone viral, the employee claimed that his female boss continuously touches him during file reviews. The man also alleged that his boss sits close to him while "trying to tempt".

Notably, the viral post has sparked debate about harassment in the workplace. In his post, the Reddit user said that he joined the company, a reputed firm in Goregaon, six months ago. "The issue is my female boss who keeps calling me to her cabin and repeatedly touches when she reviews my files.. initially I thought it might be by mistake but it is now very often," the man said. Mumbai Shocker: 51-Year-Old Woman Held at Gunpoint, Stripped; Police Register Case Against Senior Pharma Officials.

Check the Viral Reddit Post Here:

As per the post, the harassment began when the female boss started calling the employee to her cabin and began touching him while reviewing his files. The Reddit user further claimed that his female boss would randomly touch his *ss, thighs and arms and "will sit close trying to tempt .. and then laughs or cracks jokes". The employee also said that his female boss is married and has children.

The man further said that he is not ready to switch jobs as it has been only six months since he joined the company. He also stated that he spoke with his colleagues foran internal department switch but did not receive any support as they told him that bosses will make life hell if they do internal switches. "Should I complain to anyone as my life has become hell because of this," the employee said while seeking advice. Mumbai Shocker: Byculla Police Register Case Against Delivery Boy for Sending Obscene Messages to Woman.

The Reddit user further said that one of his friends inthe office dismissed his concerns and told him to "enjoy it". However, he rejected his friend's advice. Reacting to the post titled "Bad touch by my boss what should I do", one user said that 98 per cent of people will think you are lying because you are male, while a second user wrote, "Dont initiate anything from your end. You will end up getting accused of molesting her". A third user commented, "Either leave the job, or don't react to her advances".

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reddit Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

