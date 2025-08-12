New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The Meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Women and Child Development was held today in New Delhi under the chairpersonship of Union Minister Annpurna Devi.

The agenda of the meeting was "Facial Recognition System being implemented in Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0".

Also Read | Oil Sanctions 'Big Blow' to Russia: US President Donald Trump Says Oil Tariff on India Making Vladimir Putin Pliable to Seeking End to Ukraine War.

In her address, Annpurna Devi underlined the importance of the Facial Recognition System (FRS) in enhancing transparency, accountability and efficiency in the delivery of services under the Mission. She stated that the technology would ensure that benefits reach only genuine beneficiaries while eliminating leakages and duplication.

Anil Malik, Secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development, briefed the Members on the technical and operational aspects of the Facial Recognition System (FRS), highlighting its role in real-time monitoring of Take-Home Ration (THR) distribution through the Poshan Tracker. Gyanesh Bharti, Additional Secretary, MWCD, made a detailed presentation on the implementation strategy, benefits and impact of the system.

Also Read | Recruitment Scam in Rajasthan: 70 Women Secured Government Jobs With Fake Divorce Papers; SOG Begins Probe.

The Members of Parliament shared their observations and provided constructive suggestions for further strengthening the initiative. They appreciated the introduction of the FRS as a significant step towards ensuring efficient and accountable service delivery to beneficiaries.

The Union Minister expressed gratitude to the Members for their valuable inputs and directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps to incorporate the suggestions. She urged continued collaboration with Members of Parliament to address issues at the grassroots level.

The meeting was attended by Members of Parliament representing both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including Sudha Murthy, Manju Sharma, Jobha Majhi, Dharmshila Gupta, Indu B. Goswami, and Kiran Chaudhary. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)