Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The decision of the Telangana government to celebrate PV Centenary celebrations of ex-Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was a welcome move, however, it is "unfortunate" that political parties are vying with each other to claim his legacy, said his grandson and BJP leader NV Subhash.

According to him, the Congress lost an opportunity to claim the legacy of the former prime minister because of Gandhi family's dictatorial attitude.

Also Read | Rajiv Kacholia’s StartUp ‘Speech and Debate India’ Booms Amid COVID-19, Provides Virtual Debating Platform For Young Kids From Class 1-12.

"The decision to celebrate PV Centenary celebrations of former PM PV Narasimha Rao is a welcome move by Telangana Government. But it is unfortunate that the political parties are vying each other in claiming his Legacy for political mileage," Subhash said while speaking to ANI on Saturday.

Observing that the Congress belittled Rao's his contributors to the country and the party, he added, "The Congress had lost an opportunity to claim PV's legacy due to Gandhi family's dictatorial attitude and belittling his contributors to the country and the party. Now, Congress can neither own nor disown this great son of the soil."

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces at Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk, Area Cordoned Off.

Lashing out at the Congress for ignoring Narsimha Rao at every point of time, he added, "It hurriedly organised PV's centenary celebrations in Hyderabad to save face."

"It was only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which gave appropriate honour to Narasimha Rao. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered him on several occasions, praising his services to the nation. In the recent 'Maan ki Baat' programme, he called him a 'great son of India'. He reiterated that Rao led the country at a very crucial time in India's history while terming him as a great political leader and a scholar," Subhash said.

It took almost six years for the TRS Government to recognize this great Telangana son of soil and visionary leader, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)