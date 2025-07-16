Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday, with Chittorgarh recording the highest 21 mm.

According to the MeT Department, a well-marked low-pressure area is formed over south-western Bihar and adjoining Uttar Pradesh at present. It is likely to move in the northeast direction in the next two days.

Due to the effect of the above system, there is a possibility of an increase in heavy rain activities again in some parts of eastern Rajasthan from July 17.

There is a possibility of heavy rain at some places in Kota and Bharatpur divisions on July 17.

On July 18, there is a possibility of heavy and very heavy rains at some places in the Kota and Bharatpur divisions and moderate rain to heavy rains at some places in parts of Ajmer, Udaipur and Jaipur divisions.

The department observed that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in the Bikaner division for the next two to three days and light rain at only sporadic places in the Jodhpur division.

