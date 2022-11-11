Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Some parts of the eastern Rajasthan received light to moderate rain during the last 24 hours, meteorological department said on Friday.

Due to the rain and hailstorm in some parts of the state, the minimum temperature dropped by 5 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Churu on Friday morning was recorded at 12.6 degrees Celsius, 13.6 in Sangaria in Hanumangarh, 13.7 each in Nagaur and Pilani, 14 in Sikar, 14.9 in Sriganganagar, 15.4 in Bhilwara, 15.6 in Alwar, 15.9 in Chittorgarh and 16.5 in Jaisalmer.

In most of the districts, the maximum temperature was recorded in the range of 26.5 to 34.6 degree Celsius.

According to the spokesperson of Jaipur Meteorological Center, there is a possibility of light to moderate fog at isolated places in Jaipur, Bharatpur division on November 12.

He said the weather would remain dry in the state for the next three days. There is a strong possibility of further drop in minimum temperature by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours.

