New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): The Patna-New Delhi AC Special (Rajdhani) Express train ran at a top speed of 130 kilometres per hour between Patna, Bihar to Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction in Uttar Pradesh on September 1.

This is the first time a train on this section of the railway has run at more than 110 km per hour.

The speed of the entire section had recently been raised to 130 from the existing 110 km/h speed.

The Patna junction to Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction is a part of the important Howrah-New Delhi route.

Trains between Pt Deen Dayal Upadhayaya junction to New Delhi already used to run at 130 km/h speed. (ANI)

