Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday inaugurated the Capability Enhancement Centre (CEC) of Deloitte, a leading global professional service firm.

Speaking at the function Patnaik reiterated the state's commitment to facilitate Deloitte's expansion in Odisha.

The CEC will enhance employment opportunities for the state's youth in IT, he said, adding "We will support Deloitte's expansion and plans for the state through all possible means."

Pradhan the Union Education and Skill Development minister said the development of Eastern India is the pre-requisite for a developed India. Deloitte's centre will act as a role model for other major companies to also establish their centres in the state, he said.

Odisha's IT minister TK Behera said that Bhubaneswar is already eastern India's pre-eminent IT Hub and Deloitte's presence will further increase the state's capabilities in IT sector.

Deloitte India CEO, N Venkatram, CEO designate Deloitte Romal Shetty and Partner Deloitte Debasish Mishra, and others were present on the occasion.

With this inauguration, Bhubaneswar has now become the fourth Indian city after Thane-Mumbai, Gurugram, and Coimbatore to have Deloitte's CEC, the company's flagship office which delivers outstanding value through adoption of best practices, usage of latest technologies, and deployment of a diverse and skilled workforce.

An official statement said that the CEC in Bhubaneswar will expand to 1,500 professionals in over 18 months and focus on areas such as analytics, artificial intelligence, digitalization, machine learning, cloud, and cyber security.

Shetty said, "In Odisha, we feel like a part of a family because of the professionalism and warmth with which we have been received in the state. Odisha is central to our plans and Deloitte will considerably expand the scope of its operations in the state."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)