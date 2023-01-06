Mumbai, January 6: In his highly anticipated autobiography, Spare, Prince Harry spared no details about when he first made love to a woman. In his explosive memoir, the Duke of Sussex detailed losing his virginity in a “quick” ride with an “older woman” in a field behind a pub. The royal family member said that the woman who liked horses a lot treated him “like a young stallion”.

According to the memoir, the incident happened in 2001 when Harry was 17. he met the woman while he was a student at Eton College in Windsor. “I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked me on the backside and sent me on my way. One of my many errors was to do it in a field, just behind a crowded pub," the 38-year-old royal wrote. Prince Harry Book 'Spare': From Physical Fight With Prince William to Princess Diana's Death and His Last Words to Queen Elizabeth, Revelations Made by the Duke of Sussex.

He described it as a humiliating episode. "One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us," he wrote. While he didn’t reveal the name of the woman, rumours have been flying for years that he lost his virginity to Elizabeth Hurley, who is 19 years older than the royal. Prince Harry Says He Killed 25 People While Fighting Taliban in Afghanistan, Revelation Sparks Fears Over His Safety.

Prince Harry, in his much-awaited autobiography, has made quite a few shocking revelations. The copy of the memoir, which was on sale in Spain, revealed the British royal took cocaine in the past. Harry served 10 years in the army and killed 25 Talibanis in Afghanistan when he was deployed there, he wrote. Prince Harry claimed that he was physically “attacked" by his older brother Prince William during an argument in 2019 amid tensions in their relations because of his marriage to actress Meghan Markle.

