India News | .PATNA/NEWDELHI DEL97 INDONEPAL-FIRING-DAUGHTER IN LAW Indians Meeting Nepalese Daughter-in-law Behind Border Skirmish

Patna/New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Meeting his Nepalese daughter-in-law proved costly for 45-year-old Lagan Yadav and others, as their presence was objected to by the border guarding troops of the neighbouring country leading to clashes with villagers, which left one person dead and two injured on Friday.

The Nepalese border guarding force opened fire on a crowd killing a 22-year-old Indian man and injuring two others following an altercation, sparking tension on the Indo-Nepal Border along Bihar's Sitamarhi district.

The border guarding force - Nepalese Armed Police Force - detained Lagan Yadav after the incident, Indian officials said.

The incident took place 75 metres inside the Nepalese territory, after the no man's land between the two countries, when some women and Yadav were seen talking to the latter's daughter-in-law.

They were asked to return to the Indian side by the Nepalese Armed Police Force (APF) who were patrolling the area.

Kumar Rajesh Chandra, Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the force that guards the 1,751 km India-Nepal border, said the "altercation" was an "instantly generated local issue".

As per preliminary reports obtained from locals, Chandra said the confrontation began when APF personnel objected to the presence of Yadav and other villagers in the area, and asked them to retreat as their country was under lockdown due to coronavirus spread, till June 14.

There are relations between locals on either side of this border. As the front is not fenced, people move around to meet their family members, another SSB official said.

The objection of APF personnel led to a heated argument and some more villagers joined Yadav from the Indian side, the SSB DG said.

He said Yadav's daughter-in-law is a Nepalese citizen and while some women were talking to her on the other side, Yadav and other men joined later.

"We have submitted a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the basis of preliminary findings and our nearest border post that is about 1.5 km from the incident site is keeping an eye on the matter," the DG said.

The APF claimed that they first fired in the air to disperse the crowd and fearing snatching of their weapons, they later fired at the crowd in which three people got hit, officials said.

The force said they fired 15 rounds, out of which 10 round, were pumped in the air, they said.

The incident took place between Jankinagar, under the Sonbarsa Police Station area of Sitamarhi district, and Sarlahi in Nepal, officials added.

