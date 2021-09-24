Kargil, Sep 23 (PTI) Pawan Hans has conducted the successful trial of landing of its helicopter at Silmoo on Thursday as a step towards operationalization of helicopter services in different remote locations in Kargil district of Ladakh union territory, officials said.

The trial was conducted at the newly constructed helipad at Silmoo village in presence of the chairman and chief executive councilor (CEC), Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan here.

Khan extended gratitude to the UT administration for taking steps for operationalization of helicopter services in different remote locations in Kargil district including Silmoo.

He also thanked pilots for their efforts in the operation of helicopter services in the remote village of Silmoo.

He further said helicopter services become very crucial for Silmoo and adjoining villages especially in winter months, when the village gets completely cut off from rest of the world due to heavy snowfall and people particularly patients have to face a lot of problems.

Earlier, the engineers of roads and buildings department along with the pilots took stock of the expansion of Kargil civil helipad where the pilots suggested to construct the hangar.

Successful trial landings at 5 helipads in Kargil district including Drass, Hinaskot, Namkila-Wakha, Sapi and Kargil Civil Helipad have already been successfully done in the recent past, while in the coming days trial landing will also be done on the helipads at Tangole, Rangdum, Padum-Zanskar, Lungnak, Kargyak and Matayen Meenamarg, the officials added.

