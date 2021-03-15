Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said Maharashtra has to be on alert in view of the rising coronavirus cases, but the implementation of welfare schemes should not stop.

Pawar met ministers from his party, which is part of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in the state, here.

"The state has to be alert in view of the rising cases, but welfare schemes of the government should continue," he said.

He also expressed satisfaction about the Budget presented by deputy chief minister and his nephew Ajit Pawar last week.

The government had to do a tightrope walk to manage the finances but still a balance was struck, the NCP chief said.

After the meeting, Pawar held discussions with state NCP chief Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar, party sources said.

Earlier in the day, Pawar had met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's official residence.

The meeting came against the backdrop of the case pertaining to the recovery of a car with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house and the subsequent arrest of Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze by the NIA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)