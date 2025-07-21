Guwahati, Jul 21 (PTI) Kolkata-based Peerless Hospital on Monday forayed into the northeast with a 300-bed super-speciality facility in Assam's Guwahati on Monday, officials said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Peerless Group hospital at Ahom Gaon in Garchuk area.

"The Peerless Group is one of India's oldest companies, which began in the financial sector before expanding into healthcare and other domains. With two hospitals already functioning in West Bengal, the establishment of this hospital in Guwahati represents a significant step in the advancement of healthcare services in Assam," he said.

Sarma said the Peerless Group had inked an agreement during the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit earlier this year.

"Since the signing of the MoU with the Peerless Group, the state government has worked in close coordination with the company to make the hospital operational," he said.

Peerless Hospital Promoter Jayanta Roy said launching the first healthcare facility in the northeast is a milestone for the group's 30-year legacy.

"With 100 beds to start, and 300 beds by 2026, Peerless Hospital Guwahati will offer advanced specialties like cardiology, neurology, orthopaedics and critical care," he said.

Roy said that despite significant strides in public and private healthcare infrastructure, large parts of the northeastern region continue to face challenges in accessing tertiary care, especially timely diagnosis and the availability of super-speciality services.

"Every year, thousands of patients from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, North Bengal and even Bangladesh travel to metro cities in search of quality medical treatment, especially for cardiac, neurological, oncological, renal and trauma-related conditions," he said.

"The facility is designed to bring trusted medical care closer to the people of Assam and neighbouring states, reducing the physical and financial stress of long-distance travel," he added.

