India News | People Flout Social Distancing in K'taka to Celebrate 'Kara Hunnime' Festival

Agency News ANI| Jun 12, 2020 09:47 PM IST
India News | People Flout Social Distancing in K'taka to Celebrate 'Kara Hunnime' Festival

Haveri (Karnataka) [India], June 12 (ANI): Social distancing measures were flouted as people turned up in huge numbers to participate in the 'Kara Hunnime' festival here on Thursday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair was held at Karjagi village in Haveri district of Karnataka yesterday.

The festival is celebrated to signify the month of monsoon in several parts of the state.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 6,245 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 fatalities due to the virus have been reported in Karnataka so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

