Jammu, May 19 (PTI) Former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that people of Jammu and Kashmir are "fed up" of the current administration and want early elections to form the government of their choice.

However, the decision about the polls will be taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Abdullah told reporters in reply to a question whether the election will be held soon in view of the fact that delimitation commission report has been submitted.

"The decision to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir will not be done by us. Holding elections in J&K will be decided by the election commission. When will they hold elections -- under which circumstances and how - the decision is to be made by them (ECI)," he said

The National Conference leader said people want elections to install government of their choice to resolve their difficulties and problems.

"I will say that people of Jammu and Kashmir want that elections should be held as soon as possible. They are fed up of current administration.They are worried. Nobody is listening to them," he said.

