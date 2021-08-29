New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for coming up with innovative ways to promote Indian languages and adapt them to the changing times.

Observing that language is not a static concept, he stressed the need to adopt a dynamic and proactive approach to enrich languages.

The vice president was speaking at an event to commemorate 'Telugu Language Day' organized by Veedhi Arugu and South African Telugu Community (SATC).

He said that a people's movement is needed to preserve the 'living culture' of language and also expressed his happiness that the cultural and linguistic renaissance was getting more and more support from the people.

Urging people to take pride in speaking their own mother tongue, Vice President Naidu said there should not be any feeling of inferiority in the use of Indian languages in day-to-day life.

He observed that Telugu is an ancient language with hundreds of years of rich literary history and called for renewed efforts to promote its usage.

Listing a few measures to protect and promote the use of Indian languages, the Vice President suggested the use of local languages in administration, promoting reading habits among children, and encouraging the culture of libraries in towns and villages.

He also called for more initiatives to translate literary works between different Indian languages. He wanted teaching of the nuances of language to children in a simple manner, through games and activities.

The Vice President Naidu paid tribute to Telugu writer and linguist, Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy whose birth anniversary is celebrated every year as the 'Telugu Language Day'. He lauded the literary icon for his efforts in spearheading a language movement to make Telugu literature comprehensible to common people.

Observing that language and culture are deeply interlinked, Vice President Naidu advised the youth to use language as a means to reconnect with their roots. "Language is more than just a medium of communication, it is the unseen thread that connects our past, present, and future", he remarked.

The Vice President noted that language is not just a marker of our identity, but also boosts our self-confidence. For this, the Vice President underscored the need for primary education to be in one's mother tongue, as envisaged by National Educational Policy, 2020, and to eventually be extended to higher and technical education.

Vice President also suggested improving scientific and technical terminology in Indian languages in order to facilitate wider reach. "This self-confidence will lead to self-reliance and gradually pave the way for Atmanirbhar Bharat", he added.

Naidu also observed that giving importance to the mother tongue did not imply the neglect of other languages. Rejecting the notion that one could achieve success in life only if one studied in English, he cited his own example and that of the President, Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India, N.V. Ramana, saying that all four of them had school education in their respective mother tongues and yet went on to occupy very high constitutional positions.

He also suggested encouraging children to learn as many languages as possible, beginning with a strong foundation in one's own mother tongue.

Extending his greetings to all sportspersons on the occasion of National Sports Day, the Vice President urged all stakeholders, including the corporate sector to support the efforts of the government in creating the right ecosystem for sports to thrive at various levels and make India a major sporting power. He also congratulated Bhavina Patel for winning a silver medal in the Table Tennis Women Singles Class 4 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

G. Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO, Y.V. Subba Reddy, Chairman, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Vikram Petluri, Founder President, South African Telugu Community (SATC), Venkat Tharigopula, Founder President, Veedhi Arugu, linguists, poets and artists from around the world and others virtually participated in the online event. (ANI)

