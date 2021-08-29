Lucknow, August 29: In a shocking incident, a teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, along with his aide, killed his former girlfriend's husband. The incident took place in Madiaon locality of the city on August 23. The police arrested the accused Hemendra Pratap Yadav and his aide Sunil Kumar. The deceased's wife, Preeti Singh, was also taken into custody. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Wife Kills Husband After Heated Argument in Guntur, Makes It Look Like Accidental Death.

Hemendra and Sunil are government school teachers in Etawah. Meanwhile, Preeti is also a teacher in a primary school in Hardoi's Sandila. As per reports, Preeti met Hemendra at a school in Unnao's Auros in 2018 when they were teaching there. Preeti's husband Ashutosh Singh was Pro at a diagnostic centre in Lucknow. Ashutosh's body was found on August 24.

"In January 2021, Hemendra was transferred to Etawah. In July 2021, Preeti was married to Ashutosh Singh of Hardoi, who worked as a PRO at a diagnostic centre in Lucknow. Ashutosh was staying with his brothers Rajesh and Anupam at a house in Maharshi Nagar and went missing around 7 pm on August 23," reported IANS quoting Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), North, Prachi Singh as saying. Mysuru Shocker: On Direction of Lover, Woman Kills Husband by Mutilating His Testicles; Both Arrested.

Gunshot injuries were found on Ashutosh's body. The police also recovered a damaged car nearby. During an investigation, it was found that Hemendra was the owner of the car, and he made a call to the deceased and Preeti. During interrogation, the deceased's wife broke down and even took the names of Hemendra and Sunil. Both were later arrested by the police.

As per the IANS report, Hemendra revealed that He was in love with Preeti. He further added that she was not happy with her husband and shared her unhappiness with fellow teacher Sunil who then told Hemendra. Both of them planned to kill Ashutosh. They called Ashutosh on August 23 on the pretext of a business deal and took him to IIM road. They shot him dead and fled from the spot. While fleeing, Hemendra's car hit a road divider, and he and Sunil had to abandon it.

