Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday attended a blood donation camp organised at the residence of BJP MLA Mina Rani Sarkar in Agartala and extended gratitude towards the donors.

Following the appeal by the Chief Minister to donate blood to balance the scarcity in all the 11 government blood banks in the state, the blood donation camps are being organised in every part of the state by social organisations, NGOs, social clubs and political parties.

"With this the need of the blood banks of the state has been moderately met," an official said.

Hundreds of donors thronged the blood donation camp in response to the Chief Minister's appeal.

Aiming to encourage the masses, CM Saha also arrived at the venue and extended gratitude to all the people who came to take part in the donation camp.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on March 26 appealed to the people of the state and different social organisations including NGOs to attend the blood donation camp at Krishnanagar and donate units of blood to meet the increasing demand for blood banks across the state.

In response to the sincere request and appeal of the chief minister, all political, and social organisations came forward to donate blood and fulfil the current serious demand of blood in the 11 government and two private blood banks available in the state of Tripura to supply the necessary blood units to the relevant banks for the service of patients on an emergency basis.

On March 26, Belonia town came forward to organise a blood donation camp at TRTC Campus, Agartala in which a good number of blood donors have come ahead to donate blood in response to the appeal of the chief minister.

A series of blood donation camps were organised by different social organisations in Agartala. (ANI)

