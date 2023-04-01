Mumbai, April 1: The Mumbai police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man from Rajasthan's Jaipur for allegedly molesting a woman at a pub in Bandra. Police officials said that the accused, an IT professional had allegedly molested a 30-year-old digital illustrator from Bengaluru at 145 Bandra Cafe & Bar. The incident had taken place on March 25.

According to a report in Mid-day, the accused has been identified as Shrey Shreyansh Jain. After being arrested, Jain confessed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. During the investigation, police found that the accused works in Malad West.

An officer said that after the incident came to light, the accused took leave from his employer and fled to Rajasthan. The incident came to light when the complainant uploaded CCTV footage of the incident on social media in a bid to find the accused. As per the report, the victim, a resident of Bengaluru was in Mumbai to attend her friend's engagement.

Speaking about the incident, a police officer said, "The complainant was with her family at the cafe. She was dancing on the floor when the accused drew close to her and groped her. The woman then caught hold of his hand and slapped him. She also asked the cafe management for help but only one bouncer approached and she was later removed from the establishment."

The officer said that the complainant demanded CCTV footage from the pub's management. Later, she uploaded the same on Instagram in the hope to nab the accused. However, this helped the accused, who after coming across the video, fled from the city to his native place.

A Mumbai police team which was present in Rajasthan nabbed the accused from his residence and brought him to the city. During interrogation, Jain told cops that he was in an inebriated state. Cops also learned that the accused was a regular at the pub and would often visit on weekends.

