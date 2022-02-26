Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday said the people of the state want that the security they enjoyed since 2017 should remain and for that, they will vote to make Yogi Adityanath the chief minister for the second time.

Notably, Singh is the candidate from Allahabad West constituency that is scheduled to go to the polls in the fifth phase of the Assembly elections tomorrow.

Speaking to ANI, the Minister said, "The kind of support that was extended by the people in CM Yogi's roadshows is ample proof to reflect the direction of the result. We are fully prepared in all the polling booths. I think the people have the wish to extend the security provided to them since 2017 instead of fearing from the rule of the strongmen (Bahubali) that was prevalent before it."

Responding to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's 'bhoot' remark on the BJP during an election rally, Singh said that the former chief minister of the state has booked a ticket to abroad with the entire family as he knows "whose ghost will dance" on March 10.

"Only ghosts will dance on the BJP's booths by the time the election reaches the fifth, sixth and seventh phase,"Akhilesh Yadav has said while taking a jibe at BJP.

"He has booked a ticket for London on March 11. If you check, you would come to know, he is going abroad with his entire family because he knows where is the ghost dancing,"Singh said.

Taking a jibe at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on dynastic politics, Singh asked if Sonia Gandhi can make Sachin Pilot the party president.

Priyanka had said, "If there is such a problem with dynastic politics, then why is the son (Varun Gandhi) of the Congress family (Gandhi family) been kept in the BJP?"

"Dynastic politics does not mean who is in the party. Can Sonia Gandhi make Sachin Pilot the chief of the Congress party? It has been nearly two months, Rahul Gandhi is not yet ready to be the president. Sonia Gandhi herself is not quitting, she continues to remain the working president. She is not making the daughter the chief because the son has to be made the president," Singh said.

The fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

