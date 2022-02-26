Kota, February 26: Two people have been arrested in the alleged murder case of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Rajasthan's Kota, police informed on Saturday. BJP Kota district president Gopal Krishna Soni alleged that Vicky Arya, a worker of their party was murdered last night.

"Vicky Arya, a worker of our party was murdered last night. We condemn the incident and demand action," Soni. Search is underway for other accused. Karnataka: BJP Leader Rekha Kadiresh Killed in Bengaluru, Old Rivalry Suspected.

As per the police, prima facie indicates the enmity in the past as a reason for murder.

