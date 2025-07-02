Mumbai, July 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will introduce departmental performance rankings to ensure effective implementation of newly introduced criminal laws and swift prosecution, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

Fadnavis, who heads the Home Ministry, chaired a review meeting on the implementation of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

He said digital tools would cut down delays in the justice delivery system and ensure timely punishment for offenders.

Fadnavis stated that the government would issue necessary notifications and orders based on the Centre's guidelines to implement the laws.

"To ensure efficient implementation (of new criminal laws), departmental performance rankings will be introduced," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

Fadnavis further instructed the forensic and medical departments to expedite the processing of evidence to aid convictions.

"Forensic vans are being made available in every district, and necessary human resources have been deployed. If further manpower is needed, proposals should be submitted," he added.

Fadnavis also called for regular and structured training of police officers, including the development of master trainers for judicial officers, prison staff, forensic experts, and prosecutors.

The chief minister underlined the need to enhance the use of digital tools such as the e-Sakshya app and CCTNS system, while strengthening the e-court platform to improve conviction rates. He also said citizens must be able to file complaints easily through the online FIR system.

Fadnavis said chargesheets should be filed at the earliest in crimes against women, especially in cases of molestation and sexual assault.

