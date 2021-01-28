Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Police arrested an unidentified person in Military Headquarter of War (MHOW) cantonment area of Indore on Republic Day for allegedly posing as army personnel.

The person, identified as Mithun Verma, by the police was wearing an army uniform and was caught by the army authorities in the cantonment area. He was later handed over to the police.

"The person has been identified as Mithun Verma. He told the army officials that he was a part of the Bihar Regiment but the army officials figured out the truth from his way of wearing the uniform," said Harinarayana Chari Mishra, Inspector General of Police Indore.

"Army officials have filed a case against the accused for fraud under various sections," added Mishra.

"The accused is a resident of Biaora in Rajgadh district and worked in Pithampur as a security guard," he added.

The police informed that the accused was going to get married in a few days and hence wanted to pose as an army officer in front of his in-laws.

"We have confiscated Verma's mobile phone in which we found a fake identity card of the army. We have taken him on remand and are trying to find out his real intentions," Mishra added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)