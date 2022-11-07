New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at three locations in Kerala in PFI conspiracy case.

The anti-terror agency conducted these searches in the Malappuram district of Kerala in the case pertaining to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the office bearers, members, and cadres of PFI having its registered office in New Delhi and unit offices, area offices, zonal office or state offices all over India, along with others, who are involved in raising or collecting funds from within India and abroad through banking channels, Hawala, donations for committing or getting committed, terrorist acts in various parts of India including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

Incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents, were seized during these searches, the NIA said.

It was also revealed that the accused persons were conducting training camps for terrorist activities at various locations across the country.

Searches were earlier conducted at 39 locations across the country on September 22 and 20 accused persons have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

