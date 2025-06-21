Chandigarh, Jun 21 (PTI) The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Saturday said it has received a complaint against a faculty member for allegedly thrashing his 13-year-old adopted daughter, a video of which went viral on social media.

In the purported video, a man could be seen hitting the girl with some object. The girl could be heard shouting and seen trying to run, but the man held her and thrashed her.

A woman, said to be the doctor's wife, who is also the faculty at the PGIMER, could be seen standing in the video.

The incident reportedly took place a few days ago in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla where the family had gone on a vacation.

The matter came to light after a complainant from Shimla wrote to the PGIMER about the incident, expressing concern about the girl's safety.

The PGIMER said it has forwarded the complaint to the child helpline of Chandigarh Police.

"This is a family dispute and a personal matter. We have received a complaint, which has been accordingly forwarded to the relevant authorities. However, the PGIMER is cooperating with the authorities," said an official spokesperson of the PGIMER.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has taken notice of the purported incident in which the doctor was caught on camera allegedly beating up his daughter and sought a report from police and the child welfare committee in this regard.

