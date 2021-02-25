Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 25 (ANI): Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has witnessed a 100 per cent increase in COVID 19 patient-load over the past 10 days, according to an official statement by the hospital.

"The numbers have been consistently diminishing for some time and have been stable for over a month. However, the trend has reversed recently with numbers again rising on a daily basis and there has been a surge of admitted patients from 30 to 57 over last week, making it a 100 per cent increase in COVID-19 positive here in PGIMER," said GD Puri, Dean, Academics.

"One may say that these are only two-digit numbers, but what is really worrying is the steady and fast increase. We just cannot afford to take it lightly, more so, because the newly detected mutant strain is far more transmissible," he added.

Puri added that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and with mask-usage down and mobility up, we are definitely contributing to accelerate the rise in COVID-19 cases.

"Along with getting vaccinated, let us be more socially responsible and follow the COVID-appropriate-behaviour of wearing a proper mask, following hand hygiene and social distancing. This is the only mainstay to prevent Covid-19 infection," he further added. (ANI)

