Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government will prepare a detailed project report to implement the second phase of the Hogenakkal combined drinking water project for Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts at an estimated cost of Rs 4,600 crore, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Amar Jawan Jyoti Flame at India Gate to Be Merged with National War Memorial Flame Tomorrow.

Announcing a slew of schemes for the district, the Chief Minister said the proposed project would further augment the drinking water supply to the people.

Also Read | Inherited Property of Female Hindu Dying Intestate To Go Back To Source, Observes Supreme Court.

The Hogenakkal combined drinking water project was launched by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 2008 when Stalin held the Local Administration portfolio. This water supply and fluorosis mitigation project caters to the requirement of 3 municipalities, 17 town panchayats and 7,639 rural habitations in the two districts.

"Dharmapuri always reminds me of the self-help group programme launched by Kalaignar (as late Karunanidhi was called) and the Hogenakkal project," Stalin said while virtually inaugurating several completed projects in Dharmapuri district, laying the foundation stone for new initiatives and providing welfare assistance to the beneficiaries, from here.

"In order to further enhance the quantum of drinking water being supplied through the Hogenakkal project, a detailed project report will be evolved to implement the second phase of the project at an estimated cost of Rs 4,600 crore," the Chief Minister said.

Also, he announced a new flyover between Kottaiyur in Salem district and Ottanur in Dharmapuri district to decongest the traffic, new link road projects for Rs 250 crore, a new milk processing plant for Dharmapuri, a new SIPCOT Industrial Park for Dharmapuri besides an additional office building within the Dharmapuri collectorate at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore.

The Chief Minister inaugurated government buildings constructed at a cost of Rs 46.20 crore, laid foundation stone for 591 new buildings totally valued at Rs 35.42 crore, in Dharmapuri district. An official release here said the Chief Minister distributed welfare assistance to about 13,587 persons on the occasion. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)