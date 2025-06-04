New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A 25-year-old PhD student at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi was found dead inside his hostel room on the campus on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the student's body bore no visible injury marks. However, vomit was found on the floor near the bed, suggesting possible medical complications.

Also Read | Nagpur Woman Sunita Jamgade, Who Crossed Into Pakistan for Love, Used Google Maps To Cross LoC: Report.

The body has been sent to the Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem and the exact cause for the death will be clarified after the report comes, they said.

"The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at the Kishangarh police station, claiming a student, hailing from Chandigarh, was not responding to repeated knocks on the door of his hostel room that was locked from inside," a senior officer said.

Also Read | Pune: Woman Duped of INR 10.10 Lakh After 'Marrying' Man She Met on Matrimonial App in Maharashtra, Case Registered.

A team reached the spot and with the help of fire officials, they broke open the door.

"The student was found lying unconscious on the bed. He was declared dead on the spot by doctors present on the campus," the officer said.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the student was last seen two days ago having dinner. As his prolonged absence raised concern among the fellow students, they informed the campus security staff, who alerted the police.

The police said the room was otherwise undisturbed, and there were no signs of forced entry, struggle, or self-harm. Electronic devices found in the room have been seized and will be examined for any relevant data.

A forensic team has been called to the scene to collect evidence and conduct a detailed examination of the room, the officer said.

IIT-Delhi has expressed sorrow over the demise of the student.

In a statement, the institution said, "IIT Delhi deeply mourns the sad and untimely demise of a second-year PhD student. His body was found in the hostel room today.”

“In this hour of grief, the institute is with the bereaved family and providing all support to them. Delhi Police are investigating the tragic incident," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)