Baltal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 3 (ANI): Pilgrims chanted bhajans and performed Lord Shiva's Aarti as they reached the Holy Amarnath Cave. The first batch of pilgrims had begun their trek towards the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnath from the Baltal base camp this morning. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje was also a part of this batch of pilgrims.

When asked about her experience as a part of Amarnath Yatra 2025, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said, "Today, we are all going to have the darshan of Bholenath. It feels wonderful...May God bless us all. The atmosphere here is very pleasant...people are feeling good because development work is happening here too...".

A pilgrim, part of the first batch of Amarnath Yatris departing from Pahalgam base camp, said, "... We are on our way to Baba Amarnath in the first batch (from Pahalgam). We are not scared of terrorism and we will complete the Amarnath Yatra successfully... The facilities are excellent. We are thankful to the Amarnath Shrine Board..."

On Amarnath Yatra, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said, "... This Yatra is not just a religious Yatra. Security forces, 'pitthus', tent every service provider is involved in it... The enthusiasm among the devotees is unparalleled. I pray that everyone's wishes are fulfilled and there is peace and happiness in Kashmir and the rest of the country..."

Department of Aayush, Medical Officer Dr Divya Sharma said, "... People performed Lord Shiva's aarti together. I pray that the Yatra is completed peacefully and everyone returns safely... This is not just about Kashmiris or Hindus. People of all faiths participate in it..."

Another pilgrim, part of the first batch of Amarnath Yatris, said, "I am from Bengal. We are very happy. We have no fear. Our government is very good... Our Army is also very good. We have no reason to be afraid...". (ANI)

