Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 22 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday condoled the death of CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury's son due to COVID-19.

"Dear Com. @SitaramYechury, our deepest condolences on the loss of Ashish. Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time," Vijayan tweeted.

Ashish, the 35-year-old son of the CPI(M) general secretary, died on Thursday morning at a hospital in Gurgaon after a two-week battle with coronavirus.

"Dear @SitaramYechury Deepest condolences on your loss. My family also joins me in sharing your pain and grief. Our thoughts are with you and your family," Chennithala tweeted.

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal expressed condolences on the death of Sitaram Yechury's son.

"Our thoughts are with you & your family," he said.PTI

