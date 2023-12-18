Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Forest Department is in the process of preparing a plan to restore mangroves in Ennore Creek where oil spill mitigation activities were progressing, Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu said on Monday.

The restoration would be taken up with the support of specialised agencies like the Centre for Environmental Studies, Anna University, and M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forest department, said after reviewing the ongoing oil spillage mitigation work in Ennore.

Also Read | Telecommunications Bill 2023: Illegal Phone Tapping To Invite Three Years in Jail, Rs Two Crore Fine or Both.

The impact of the oil spill on mangroves in the Ennore Creek area was assessed during the review.

Meanwhile, the four specialised cleaning agencies engaged in the mitigation work have almost completed the removal of floating oil and have started clearing oil deposits from shores, boulders, and oil-laden debris, an official release here said.

Also Read | Halal Meat Row: Eat Jhatka Meat To Make Sanatan Dharma More Strong, Says Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Watch Video).

"Beach cleaning work has been completed in Nettukuppam, Ennore Kuppam and Mugathuvaram Kuppam villages," the release said.

A high-level coordination meeting was also held with all stakeholders on-site by the Additional Chief Secretary to coordinate efforts of various agencies, including the Coast Guard, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), the Health Department, Revenue, Fire and Rescue, Fisheries, TN Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), and the Environment and Forest Department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)