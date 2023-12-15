New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Delhi airport will soon get an ISBT (Inter State Bus Terminal) as the DIAL has planned an intermodal transport hub at the IGI airport, according to an official communication.

The ISBT will address the issue of lack of dedicated stands or parking spaces for these buses.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Imam-E-Haram From Mecca To Lay Foundation Stone for 'Mohammed Bin Abdullah Masjid' at Dhannipur in Ayodhya.

In a communication to the Delhi government's Transport Department, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said it has planned an intermodal transport hub at IGI Airport near Aerocity Metro station that shall also include an Airport ISBT as a primary facility to serve long-distance interstate passengers along with the upcoming metro station on the Phase 4 Line under construction by the DMRC.

"Keeping in view the merits of such an integrated transport hub for efficient intermodal integration, the proposed airport ISBT is being planned as a state-of-the-art facility for operating inter-state luxury buses to serve airport passengers," it added.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-Led Government To Distribute 4.35 Lakh Tabs Among Class 8 Students From December 21.

The department is examining the proposal and is yet to give its nod.

The communication said the ISBT and the supporting passenger amenities shall be developed by the DIAL either directly or through a nominee or concessionaire in consultation with the transport department

The capital cost for the development of the facilities shall be incurred by the DIAL or its concessionaire.

The DIAL has sought permission from the transport department to develop and operate the Airport ISBT to serve inter-state buses.

The DIAL has sought the approval of transport department to formally declare the upcoming ISBT to serve all kinds of buses, including government and luxury ones.

There are also plans to develop the place commercially with retail outlets, F&B places and EV charging facility, the communication said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)