New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): A plea (letter petition) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking urgent judicial intervention in the recent alleged gang-rape of a 24-year-old law student in South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata.

The petitioner, Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, has sought a court-monitored CBI investigation of the incident to ensure an impartial and time-bound probe, free from political influence.

Furthermore, the plea seeks immediate protection for the victim, her family members, witnesses, and her legal representatives.

The plea has also sought directions from the top court to implement comprehensive safety measures in educational institutions, including mandatory CCTV surveillance, women's safety cells, and regular security audits.

Additionally, the plea also seeks an interim compensation of Rs 50 lakhs for the victim's medical treatment, rehabilitation and legal expenses.

Moreover, the plea urges the Court to take action against public representatives engaging in victim-shaming.

On the evening of June 25, a female student was allegedly gang-raped inside a law college in Kolkata's Kasba. The police have arrested all three accused within 24 hours. The three accused, named as Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20) were former students or staff members of the same law college.

According to the police, the accused named in the FIR will be produced before the A.C.J.M. of Alipore, South 24 Parganas, with a prayer to remand them to Police Custody for a proper investigation into the case.

The alleged sexual assault took place between 7:30 pm and 10 pm on Wednesday (June 25) within the law college premises. According to the official, one of the accused allegedly committed sexual assault, while the others were involved in the crime. The victim's family filed a police complaint against the accused and the police have taken swift action in the matter.

Two of the accused, Monojit Mishra and Zaib Ahmed, were arrested the next day (June 26), near Siddhartha Shankar Roy Sishu Udyan, close to Talbagan Crossing in Kolkata. Pramit Mukhopadhyay was arrested later the same night at his residence. The police have seized the mobile phones of all three accused.

The official had visited the site and kept it under protection till they had done a forensic examination. They requested custody remand for further investigation. (ANI)

