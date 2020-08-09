New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of patients in a fire incident at a COVID facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada on Sunday.

He said he discussed the incident with state chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible help.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 21,53,011, Death Toll Jumps to 43,379: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

Seven COVID-19 patients were killed in the incident at a hotel converted into a treatment facility at Vijayawada.

"Anguished by the fire at a Covid centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible," the prime minister tweeted.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: 7 Dead, 30 Rescued After Fire Breaks Out at Hotel in Vijayawada Which Was Being Used As COVID-19 Facility.

"Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support," he said. PTI NAB DV DV 08090943 NNNNe beating Inter Miami in the final group stage game. They doubled that goal total in less than an hour against Toronto and got a bit of revenge for losing to the Reds in last year's MLS Cup playoffs.

NYCFC will play either Portland or FC Cincinnati in the quarterfinals next Saturday.

"We were talking the whole tournament about discipline, we were talking about togetherness, we were talking about doing it for 95 minutes. The team effort today was unbelievable," NYCFC coach Ronny Deila said.

"Everybody worked everything they could."

Toronto won Group C behind a win and two draws, and the five goals from young striker Ayo Akinola. But Akinola missed Sunday's match with tightness in his hamstring and Toronto's attack only challenged NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson on rare occasions.

Toronto's Patrick Mullins scored in the 87th minute off an assist from Jozy Altidore, but it was just the Reds second shot on goal in the match.

"You play these knockout games and obviously things are going to be tight," Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley said.

"You know every part of the game is so important and we we got off to a really bad start and from there never really found a good way in the game."

Medina was the recipient of a poor clearance by Bradley and was set up by Anton Tinnerholm's pass. Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg got his hands on the shot but couldn't keep it out of the net.

Another clever assist led to Castellanos' goal in the 55th minute. Moralez chipped a blind pass into space and ended up at the feet of Castellanos. He made a quick cut on defender Omar Gonzalez and his shot grazed off Westberg's fingers and into the net.

Moralez added the clinching goal in the 81st minute as Toronto was caught on a counter attack. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)