New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people ahead of the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.

"May this holy month inspire people to serve the poor. May it also further enhance the spirit of peace, harmony and compassion in our society," he said.

Also Read | Curfew Imposed in Karauli Following Communal Clashes, Says Rajasthan Police.

The Ramzan moon was sighted this evening and Muslims in India will begin fasting from Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)