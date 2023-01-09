New Delhi, January 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Monday, said a press release from the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister released a commemorative postal stamp 'Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen' and also inaugurated the first-ever digital PBD Exhibition on the theme 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle'. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Greetings and Images: Share Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate NRI Day.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians and enable the diaspora to interact with each other. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas or NRI Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Contribution of NRIs in India’s Development.

The theme of this PBD Convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal'. Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for the PBD Convention.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is taking place in all its glory after a gap of four years and highlighted the significance and joy of personal interaction.

Welcoming everyone on the occasion on behalf of 130 crore Indians, the Prime Minister said that the event is taking place on the land of Madhya Pradesh which is known as the heart of India and famous for the holy waters of Narmada, the greenery, the tribal culture and spirituality.

The Prime Minister mentioned the recently dedicated Maha Kaal Maha Lok and hoped that dignitaries and delegates will be able to visit the sacred place.

Talking about the host city, Indore, the Prime Minister said Indore is a city as well as a phase, "It is a phase that walks ahead of time while preserving its heritage.", He also mentioned the culinary fame of Indore and its achievement in the Swachata movement.

The Prime Minister remarked that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas are special in numerous ways as India completed 75 years of its independence only recently.

He also informed that the first-ever digital PBD Exhibition on the theme 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' has also been organised which brings the glorious era to the fore once again. Highlighting the significant role of Pravasi Bhartiya in the next 25 years of the journey of Amrit Kaal, the Prime Minister stated that India's unique global vision and its role in the global order will be strengthened by them.

Mentioning the Indian philosophy of treating the entire world as one's own country and considering humanity as our brothers and sisters, the Prime Minister said that our ancestors laid the foundations of India's cultural expansion. Speaking about the world of today, the Prime Minister highlighted that Indians have traversed all parts of the globe while living among different cultures and traditions and yet found ways to unlock the gates of prosperity through business partnerships.

The Prime Minister observed that when we look at crores of Pravasi Bhartiyas on the global map, myriad images emerge simultaneously which paint the picture of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and the feeling of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat comes to the fore when two Pravasi Bhartiyas meet on any foreign land.

" The feeling of pride in being the mother of democracy increases manifold when Pravasis are talked about as the most democratic, peaceful and disciplined citizens in different parts of the world", the Prime Minister remarked. The Prime Minister stated that he calls every Pravasi Bhartiya a national ambassador of India as they echo the voice of a powerful and capable India when the world evaluates their contributions. "You are the Rashtradoots (national ambassadors) of India's heritage, of Make in India, of Yoga and Ayurveda, of India's cottage industries and handicrafts", Modi continued, "At the same time, you are also the brand ambassadors of India's millets."

He mentioned that 2023 has been declared the International Year of Millets and appealed to everyone to take some millets products back home.

