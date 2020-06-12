India News | PM Likely to Hold Fresh Round of Consultation with CMs Next Week

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a fresh round of consultation with chief ministers next week as the country gradually emerges out of coronavirus lockdown.

The meet comes against the backdrop of rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Under "Unlock 1" several relaxations have been made for public and businesses to ensure that economic activities hit by the lockdown gather momentum.

Sources in the government said the prime minister could hold the video conferencing with the chief ministers on June 16 and 17.

States could be divided in to two slots for the two-day virtual meet.

This would be the prime minister's sixth round of consultation with the chief ministers, the last being on May 11.

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with all the chief ministers over telephone in the last week of May, just before lockdown-4 was to end.

