New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to extend Diwali greetings.

The Vice President's Secretariat tweeted pictures of the meeting at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas here.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister was in Kargil to interact with the defence personnel on the festival of lights.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji called on the Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and exchanged Diwali greetings at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted.

