Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 5 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi added 'Jai Anusandhan' to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's famous slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Jai Vigyan to promote technology development.

"One time it was said 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee became Prime Minister, he added 'Jai Vigyan' in it and now with Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiative, the new slogan 'Jai Anusandhan' has been added to it," Tomar said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Police Inspector Suspended for Taking Money From Accused in Murder Case.

This comes on the occasion of the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"This year India is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) is also completing 50 years. Both the occasions give us inspiration and opportunity to make resolutions for the next 25 years," The Union Minister said.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu To Take On Bikram Singh Majithia In Amritsar East; Here Are Key Electoral Battles To Watch Out For In Punjab Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister kick-started the 50th-anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT in Patancheru, Hyderabad.

He inaugurated (ICRISAT)'s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility and also launched a commemorative stamp issued in Hyderabad.

While addressing the event, the Prime Minister said CRISAT has experience of five decades of helping other nations in making agriculture easy and sustainable.

"CRISAT has experience of 5 decades of helping other nations in making agriculture easy and sustainable," Modi said.

"I am hopeful that they will continue to deliver their expertise to strengthen India's 'Krishi' sector," he said at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of ICRISAT.

Prime Minister also said, "India has set a target of Net-Zero emission by 2070."

"India has set a target of Net-Zero by 2070. We have also highlighted the need for a life lifestyle for the environment and also called for a Pro Planet People movement - a movement that is crucial to combat climate change and connects every individual with climate," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)